US announces another USD 3 billion military assistance package for Ukraine

Reuters
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

The United States has announced another military assistance package of over USD 3.75 billion for Ukraine to fight the battle against Russian aggression taking the total US military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented USD 24.9 billion.

The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time 50 M2-A2 Bradley armoured vehicles for the Ukraine military.

These armoured vehicles — enough to outfit a mechanised infantry battalion — will come with 500 tube-launched, optically sighted, wire-guided, or TOW, anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition, the Pentagon said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine.

“In this first week of 2023, the United States continues to stand strongly behind Ukraine and our European allies and partners by announcing more than USD 3.75 billion in new military assistance,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Friday.

This assistance includes a USD 2.85 billion drawdown from stocks of the Department of Defence to be provided immediately to Ukraine and USD 225 million in Foreign Military Financing to build the long-term capacity and support the modernisation of Ukraine’s military.