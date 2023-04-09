 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukrainian Dy Foreign Minister to seek aid, and Zelensky’s G20 invite

Pranay Sharma
Apr 09, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

What India says after meeting the Ukrainian minister will be parsed closely by observers in different countries to ascertain the disposition of one of Moscow’s oldest allies.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Emine Dzhaparova, who is in India on a four-day visit from Sunday, will try to gauge the mood of the Indian leadership on inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi in September.

She will also call on India to lend its voice to the international call for peace and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

This is the first visit of a leader from Kyiv to Delhi since the Ukraine war began in February 2021.

India has the current presidency of the G20, which includes the world’s developed and developing economies but not Ukraine.