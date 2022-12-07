 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is TIME's Person of the Year 2022

Dec 07, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Spirit of Ukraine are @TIME's 2022 Person of the Year," it tweeted.

New York, Dec 7 (PTI) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "the spirit of Ukraine" have been declared as TIME's 'Person of the Year' 2022 on Wednesday.

"Zelenskyy has been called a hero by many in Ukraine and abroad, and over the last year, established himself as a symbol of defiance and democracy while he continues to lead the nation through Russia's unprovoked attacks on his country," a tweet on the Today Show said as the winner of the annual honour was announced on the network.

TIME said 44-year-old Zelensky's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine's political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realised the President had stuck around. If that seems like a natural thing for a leader to do in a crisis, consider historical precedent.

"Only six months earlier, the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, a far more experienced leader than Zelenskyy, fled his capital as Taliban forces approached. In 2014, one of Zelenskyy's predecessors, Viktor Yanukovych, ran away from Kyiv as protesters closed in on his residence; he still lives in Russia today." Early in the Second World War, the leaders of Albania, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Greece, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Yugoslavia, among others, fled the advance of the German Wehrmacht and lived out the war in exile, it underlined.

TIME said now it was Zelenskyy's generation's turn to face the blows of a foreign invader.