Ukraine grain deal dominates food security debate at G20

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine pushed global prices of staples to record highs earlier this year, and United Nations agencies have warned of a worsening food situation in the poorest countries.

G20 countries backed efforts to maintain a grain export corridor from Ukraine to alleviate food insecurity but faced criticism for a lack of further action to tackle hunger in the world.

After a summit in Indonesia dominated by the war in Ukraine, a declaration from the Group of 20 (G20) nations voiced support for the Black Sea grains initiative ahead of a looming deadline for extending it, and called for coordinated action on food security.

The U.N.-backed agreement in late July allowed grain shipments to resume from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, leading to some 10 million tonnes in shipments and helping curb internatonal prices.

The deal is due to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections, and optimism has grown that Russia will approve its continuation after protracted talks over Moscow's grievances about impediments to its grain and fertiliser exports.

"It is imperative that the Black Sea grain export agreement is renewed at the end of this week," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after this week's G20 summit.