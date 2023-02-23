 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine crisis to have impact on G20 proceedings; EU trusts Indian presidency: Envoy

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Europe understands India’s position in continuing with procurement of crude oil from Russia and it appreciates New Delhi’s overall stand on the Ukraine conflict, Ambassador of European Union Ugo Astuto said on Thursday on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the neighbouring country.

With India set to host a crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of G20 states after five days, Astuto also said it is not a ”business as usual situation” and the crisis will have an impact on the proceedings of the grouping.

At the same time, the envoy asserted that the European Union trusts the Indian presidency of G20 to make the proceedings productive in that respect.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the ambassador of the 27-nation European Union said the Indian voice on the conflict is an influential one and that there is appreciation in Europe of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that it is not time for war.