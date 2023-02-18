 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK will help other countries willing to send aircraft to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak says

Feb 18, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

Britain offered to help other countries which were willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday, as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia.

Sunak has joined former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in providing strong support to Ukraine, including through the delivery of weapons and training of troops.

It has so far refused to send fighter jets but Sunak said on Saturday that Britain could help in other ways.

"Where other countries are able to provide aircraft immediately, the United Kingdom will happily support them in doing that," he told the annual Munich Security Conference.