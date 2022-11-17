 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK unveils austerity budget with major tax hikes, spending cuts despite recession

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

Britain on Thursday unveiled an austerity budget with £55 billion ($65 billion) of tax hikes and spending cuts despite confirming its economy was in recession.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt confirmed the painful measures were needed to bring financial stability after recent turmoil, and insisted they would alleviate rather than aggravate the downturn.

A day after official data showed UK inflation rocketing to a 41-year high above 11 percent, Hunt triggered a fresh era of austerity after the calamitous and short-lived tenure of former prime minister Liz Truss.

- 'UK in recession' -
Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility judged "that the UK, like other countries, is now in recession", Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt told parliament Thursday.

Despite the downturn, Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insist tough action is needed after Truss unleashed a package of unfunded tax cuts that caused panic on financial markets.

The pound hit a record-low against the dollar in late September after Truss failed to reveal the impact of her tax cuts on growth and inflation.