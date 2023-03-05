 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK PM Rishi Sunak plans tough new law against illegal migration

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The British Indian leader had made cracking down on this illegal route between the UK's sea border with neighbouring France among his top priorities for the year.

"Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay," Sunak said. (File image)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced a clamp down on illegal migration with a new proposed law to tackle the issue of migrants crossing over into the UK illegally and dangerously in small boats from across the English Channel.

Along with his Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Sunak-led government is now planning to table the legislation in Parliament next week to address the issue.

"Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay," Sunak told the "Sunday Express" newspaper.