UK Gets First Indian-origin PM in Rishi Sunak: His Indian Connection in 10 Points

Former Finance Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak is set to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, creating history by being the first Indian-origin premier of the country.

The development came on Monday after the only other contender Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race. Sunak is an Indian origin British leader, whose connection with the country has often been talked about. Upon assuming office, the 42-year-old would be the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Rishi Sunak will be appointed as the new PM after he meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. He was praised for a COVID-19 economic rescue package, comprising an expensive jobs retention programme that averted mass unemployment in the country.

Rishi Sunak’s Indian connection explained:



Rishi Sunak was born in a Hindu Indian household hailing from Punjab. His grandfather migrated with his family to East Africa for a better life.



When trouble brewed in East Africa against Indians, they moved to then Great Britain.



Rishi Sunak’s mother is a pharmacist and his father a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP).



The Oxford University and Stanford graduate is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty.



The couple who tied the knot in 2009 has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.



Rishi Sunak has always portrayed himself close to his religion.



When he was elected a Member of Parliament from Richmond, Yorkshire, he took oath on the Bhagwat Gita and became the first UK parliamentarian to do so.



Rishi Sunak also lit Diwali diyas at his residence on Downing Street.



Rishi Sunak had credited the Bhagwat Gita for helping him out in stressful situations, back when he was criticised for his extravagant expenditures.



Upon assuming office, the 42-year-old would be the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.