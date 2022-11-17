 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK economy set to shrink next year, FM Jeremy Hunt says in budget speech

Nov 17, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Britain’s economy is forecast to shrink next year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said as he began outlining how he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will raise taxes and cut spending to repair the public finances, despite the grim outlook.

The new forecast is for gross domestic product to contract by 1.4% next year compared with a projection for growth of 1.8% in the previous outlook published in March by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Since then, Britain’s economy has come under strain from an inflation rate now above 11%, a slowing global economy and political and severe financial market volatility during Liz Truss’s brief term as prime minister.

Hunt said the OBR forecasts laid out ”starkly the impact of global headwinds on the UK economy” as he started a speech to parliament on Thursday.

The OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow by 1.3% in 2024 and by 2.6% in 2025, Hunt said, compared with its previous forecasts for growth of 2.1% and 1.8% respectively.

Hunt and Sunak have said they will restore investor confidence in Britain after the failed ”Trussonomics” experiment with unfunded tax cuts that sent the pound to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar, threatened chaos in the housing market and forced Truss to quit after just 50 days in Downing Street.