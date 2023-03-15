 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK Chancellor sets out 'growth' Budget with pension, childcare sops

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

"Our plan is working inflation falling, debt down and a growing economy," said Hunt, who presented his first full Budget as a member of the Sunak-led Cabinet.

Under the key Budget highlights, UK Chancellor (Finance Minister) Jeremy Hunt announced 30 hours of free childcare for children over the age of nine months, with support being phased in until every single eligible working parent of under-5s gets the support by September 2025.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt tabled the country's annual Budget in Parliament on Wednesday with a raft of measures targeted at luring people back to work with higher pension savings and childcare costs to fight back against the cost-of-living crisis.

The "Spring Budget" was pegged as a growth plan for the UK economy, which the finance minister said will avoid a recession this year and keep the government on track to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's target to halve the high levels of inflation.

He declared that the forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which accompany the Budget, proved that the government's plan for the economy was working but that he will remain vigilant to take any further steps necessary for economic stability.

"Our plan is working inflation falling, debt down and a growing economy," said Hunt, who presented his first full Budget as a member of the Sunak-led Cabinet.