UBS Chair says Credit Suisse integration will take up to 4 years

Bloomberg
Apr 05, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said the integration of Credit Suisse Group AG will take three to four years, excluding the wind down of the investment bank.

Even with downside protection in the form of government support, there’s a “huge amount of risk in integrating these businesses,” Kelleher said in prepared remarks for the bank’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

UBS agreed to buy its long-standing rival for 3 billion Swiss francs in a historic transaction last month after years of scandals, losses and failures in risk control weakened the bank. The government-brokered emergency deal was aimed at putting an end to a crisis of confidence at Credit Suisse that had started to spread across global financial markets.

“Credit Suisse will no longer be an independent company,” Kelleher said. “It was an icon of the Swiss economy, a bank that played a vital role in the economic development of Switzerland and a global and respected player.”