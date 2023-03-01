 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two trains collide in Greece, 26 killed, at least 85 injured

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

A passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, said the governor of the Thessaly region.

Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday, the fire brigade said, while the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

"The collision was very strong," governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV, adding the first four carriages of the passenger train had derailed.

The first two carriages, which caught fire after the collision, were "almost completely destroyed," said Agorastos.