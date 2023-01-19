 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan

Jan 19, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The blue check mark - previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures - will now be open to anyone prepared to pay.

Google's Android users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue's monthly subscription for $11, the same price as for Apple's iOS users, Twitter said on its website.

Twitter Inc said it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month - the same as for iOS subscribers - while offering a cheaper annual plan for web users when compared to monthly charges.

It was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as owner Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

The higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset fees charged by Android's Google Play Store, like Apple's App Store.

The annual plan for subscription to Blue, only available on the web, was priced at $84, a discount to the monthly web subscription price of $8.