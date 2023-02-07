 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkish President Erdogan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a major earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

Rescue in recovery work in the isolated region near Syria has been hamstrung by a fierce winter storm that has made some roads impassable and slowed the delivery of food and aid.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly," Erdogan said in televised remarks.