 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

The China-brokered Saudi-Iran pact is a big deal. Here’s why it could be a gamechanger

Pranay Sharma
Mar 13, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

The agreement brokered by Beijing on Friday is being described by some as a tectonic shift for West Asia. However, its success will not only depend on Saudi Arabia and Iran adhering to the terms of the pact, but also on how the ongoing Sino-US rivalry plays out in this volatile region.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing, China March 10, 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)

A significant agreement signed between bitter rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday with Chinese mediation can lead to a major realignment in relations among countries in West Asia and bring peace and stability to the volatile region.

Riyadh and Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations and if all goes well, reopen embassies in each other’s capitals in the next two months, seven years after they severed ties.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait established diplomatic relations with Iran in 2022. More countries may now follow suit.

The success of achieving this complex deal between the two major powers in the region has also brought the focus on China and its growing clout in West Asia.