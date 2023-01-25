 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla invests $3.6 billion to expand Nevada complex with two factories

Reuters
Jan 25, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada manufacturing complex with two new factories, including the first facility to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck.

The other factory will make new battery cells, called 4680, and have the capacity to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually. Together, the plants will employ about 3,000 people.

The Elon Musk-led company's existing complex in the city of Sparks makes lithium-ion batteries, vehicle parts and other products such as Powerwall, a power backup system for consumers.

Unveiled in 2017, the Semi was initially expected to go into production in 2019 but its first delivery was delayed to December, when Musk handed a vehicle to PepsiCo. The move marked Tesla's first foray into the trucking business.