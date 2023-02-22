 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla board misrepresented Musk’s $55 billion pay package, judge told

Bloomberg
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

A lawyer for Tesla’s directors countered Varallo by arguing that the board’s 26-page proxy disclosure about Musk’s pay “was fulsome” and accurately described the “give and get” underlying the plan.

Elon Musk has acknowledged he had little to fear from the Tesla board’s review of his pay proposal, according to court filings.

Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation.

Board members filled proxy disclosures with “half-truths” about the package, which would be the largest-ever awarded to a CEO, the lawyer, Greg Varallo, said Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court. Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick will decide the case without a jury.

The incomplete disclosures forced investors to launch “a scavenger hunt” to get proper context on board conflicts tainting the plan and the performance goals Musk was supposed to meet, Varallo told McCormick.

The trial stems from shareholder Richard Tornetta’s claims Tesla’s board failed to exercise independence from Musk as it drew up a new pay package for its charismatic CEO based on still-unvested stock options. If McCormick sides with the investor, she could cancel the options and order the board go back and come up with a new compensation plan.