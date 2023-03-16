 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stripe nearly halves valuation to $50 billion following $6.5 billion raise

Mar 16, 2023

Stripe said it would use the cash to cover a large tax bill associated with stock granted to employees and to provide liquidity to employees.

Payments processor Stripe on Wednesday raised $6.5 billion in a funding round led by existing and new investors at a sharply reduced valuation of $50 billion, down nearly 50% from two years ago.

About $3.5 billion of the newly-raised capital will be used to cover the tax bill, with the rest being used to buy shares from employees, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as these discussions were confidential.

The latest funding marks a steep decline in the valuation of the fintech startup, which was valued at $95 billion in March 2021.