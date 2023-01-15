 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lankan President says full implementation of 13A needed for unity

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (File Image)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday said his government is hoping to fully implement the 13th Amendment to its Constitution as mooted by India to facilitate unity among all the communities so that they could live as one.

President Wickremesinghe while addressing the national Thai Pongal festival-- a ceremony unique to the country's Tamil minority, in Jaffna, said a Social Justice Commission would be established to address grievances of all communities to create a Sri Lankan identity without discrimination.

His comments came days ahead of the visit to Colombo by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The minister is expected to raise the grievances of the minority Tamil community during his high-level talks here.

The statement from Wickremesinghe also assumes significance as last week the main Tamil party expressed frustration over the lack of progress from the government on the talks held since mid-December.

The Tamils said they were skipping two days of talks to give the government an ultimatum of January 17 to come up with solutions to immediate issues. Wickremesinghe said he would be making a statement on steps to be taken to achieve national reconciliation on February 4, which is Sri Lanka's 75th anniversary of independence celebrations.