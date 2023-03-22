 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka to start next round of talks with creditors in April

Mar 22, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Sri Lanka will kick off the next round of talks with creditors in the third week of April, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, adding that the debt-stricken nation has started to receive funds from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has released the first tranche of about $330 million, part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by it on Monday, Wickremesinghe told parliament.

"This will create opportunities for low-interest credit, restore foreign investors' confidence and lay the foundation for a strong new economy," he said.

The IMF bailout is expected to catalyse additional support to the tune of $3.75 billion from the likes of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other lenders. It also clears the way for Sri Lanka to restructure a substantial part of its $84 billion worth total public debt.