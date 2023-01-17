 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka has 'successfully' completed debt restructuring talks with India: President Ranil Wickremesinghe

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST

The IMF bailout has been put on a halt as Sri Lanka pursues talks with creditors to meet the global lender's condition for the facility.

Sri Lanka has "successfully" completed its debt restructuring talks with India, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, days ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the island nation.

Sri Lanka, which is trying to secure a much-needed USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to get financial assurances from its major creditors, China, Japan and India, which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package.

"I can tell this assembly that the talks are successful. Very soon we will have an answer," President Wickremesinghe said in Parliament.

Jaishankar will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 19 on a two-day official visit, when he will visit the country's top leadership.

Last week, Sri Lanka completed its debt restructuring talks with Japan and President Wickremesinghe has also held talks with China's Exim Bank.