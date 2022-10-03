Some 600,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

An estimated 628,285 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida early on Monday after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state last week, knocking power out for more than 3.5 million customers.

More than 80 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).

On Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Ian to a post-tropical cyclone.

In Florida, the utility with the most outages was Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.

Major outages by utility:

Power Company State/Pro Out Now Customers Served

vince

NextEra - FPL FL 378,231 5,280,000

Lee County Electric Co-op FL 194,742 238,000

Duke - Florida FL 33,314 1,766,000

Emera - Tampa Electric FL 7,097 800,000

Peace River Electric Coop FL 4,485 269,000

Lakeland Electric FL 4,328 133,500

Glades Electric Co-op FL 3,319 17,000

Total Out 628,285

Source: PowerOutage.us