Situation in Sudan highly volatile; our focus is to take every Indian out of harm's way: Vinay Kwatra

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

The total number of Indians brought back home now stands at 606.

The security situation in Sudan remains very complex, highly volatile and unpredictable and India’s objective is to get every stranded Indian in that country out of harm’s way, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters on the ongoing evacuation mission ’Operation Kaveri’, Kwatra said approximately 1,700 to 2,000 Indian nationals were moved out of the conflict zones and they included the citizens already evacuated out of Sudan as well as those who are on their way to Port Sudan from capital city Khartoum.

On Thursday, another batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force, a day after 360 citizens reached New Delhi in a commercial plane. The total number of Indians brought back home now stands at 606.

”Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.