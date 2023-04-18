 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Singapore Central Banker Ravi Menon set to leave; Chia Der Jiun taking top job

Bloomberg
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Ravi Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his current term ends May 31. Chia Der Jiun, one of his former deputies, is tipped to be his successor, the people said, declining to be identified discussing a private matter.

Singapore Central Banker Ravi Menon set to leave; Chia Der Jiun taking top job

Ravi Menon, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s longest-serving chief, is poised to leave the central bank this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his current term ends May 31. Chia Der Jiun, one of his former deputies, is tipped to be his successor, the people said, declining to be identified discussing a private matter.

Chia is currently the Ministry of Manpower’s permanent secretary for development. His upcoming role marks a return for MAS’s former deputy managing director for corporate development. Chia was a 16-year veteran of the MAS before he joined the manpower ministry in 2020.

Singapore’s Public Service Division, which appoints top leaders across the city’s public agencies, didn’t immediately provide a comment.