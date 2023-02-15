 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

The Wall Street Journal said last month a potential sale could value Subway at more than $10 billion.

Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.

Founded in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck, the company has been owned by the founding families since its first restaurant opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

It now has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.