Russian army world's most barbaric: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PTI
Apr 20, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian military is throwing everything it has at Ukraine, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia.

They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine, he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

And despite Russian claims of hitting only military sites, he said they continue to target residential areas and kill civilians. The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world, Zelenskyy said.

first published: Apr 20, 2022 06:40 am
