Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US urges Russia’s ouster from UN rights body

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Local authorities said they had been forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead accumulating in the streets, including some found with their hands bound behind their backs, in scenes that sent shockwaves through international capitals more than a month into Russia's invasion.

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian troops "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters" on Monday after dozens of bodies were found near Kyiv, triggering global outrage and vows of tough new sanctions on Moscow.

Despite Russian denials of responsibility, condemnation was swift, with Western leaders, NATO and the UN all voicing horror at reports of civilian murders in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, and elsewhere.

Zelensky was unsparing in his nightly video message, warning "concentrated evil has come to our land". He described Russian troops as "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters, who call themselves the army and who deserve only death after what they did", speaking in Ukrainian.

April 04, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls killings in Bucha 'genocide'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday described as "genocide" the killings of civilians in the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv reclaimed from Russian forces."These are war crimes and it will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelensky said during a visit to Bucha, where bodies were discovered strewn throughout the town after it was reclaimed by Kyiv's army."You stand here today and see what happened. We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured with extremities cut off, women raped, children killed," he told reporters wearing a bullet-proof vest and accompanied by military personnel."It's genocide," he added.Ukraine and Western nations have accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and apparently executed civilians at Bucha, prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court.Russia's defence ministry denied its troops had killed civilians in the town recently retaken by Ukrainian soldiers.Britain, France, Germany, the United States and NATO all voiced horror at the images from Bucha, where some of the bodies lying in public appeared to have been bound by their hands and feet before being shot.

April 04, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | EU offers investigators to probe Ukraine war crimes

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU was ready to send a team of investigators to gather evidence of possible war crimes after the discovery of killed civilians near Kiev."The EU is ready to reinforce this effort by sending investigation teams on the ground to support the Ukrainian Prosecution Services. Eurojust and Europol are ready to assist," she said, referring to EU law enforcement organisations.

April 04, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol '90 percent' destroyed, says Mayor

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in the south-east of the country has been "90 percent" destroyed after being besieged by Russian forces, its mayor Vadym Boichenko said Monday."The sad news is that 90 percent of the infrastructure in the city is destroyed and 40 percent is unrecoverable," Boichenko told a press conference. Around 130,000 people remained trapped in the city, he said.

April 04, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Germany says 'not possible' yet to cut Russian gas

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Monday it was not yet possible for the EU to cut Russian gas imports as a sanction against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, since it would do it more harm than just to Russia. "We have to cut all economic relationship to Russia, but at the moment, it's not possible to cut the gas supplies. We need some time," Lindner said as he arrived for talks with his eurozone counterparts in Luxembourg.

April 04, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US urges Russia’s ouster from UN rights body

The United States plans to seek a suspension of Russia from its seat on the U.N.’s top human rights body in the wake of rising signs that Russian forces may have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday.According to a statement from her office, Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat in the Human Rights Council in the wake of reports over the weekend about violence against civilians in the town ofBucha, near the Ukrainian capitalKyiv, after Russian forces pulled out.Any decision to suspend Russia would require a decision by the U.N. General Assembly in New York.Russia and the other four permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Britain, China, France and the United States — all currently have seats on the 47-member rights council, which is based in Geneva. The United States rejoined the council this year.Thomas-Greenfield mentioned the U.S. plan in a meeting with Romanian Prime MinisterNicolaeCiuca, her office said.In New York, General Assembly spokeswomanPaulinaKubiaksaid on Monday that no request for a meeting on the issue has been received yet.

April 04, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | More than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees flee war

More than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled the country since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Monday, adding that the humanitarian situation was worsening.UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,215,047 Ukrainians had fled the country since the war began on February 24 -- a figure up 38,646 on the numbers for Sunday."The humanitarian needs are growing by the minute as more people flee the war in Ukraine," the UN's International Organization for Migration said.The IOM says that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, nearly 205,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.Meanwhile, nearly 6.48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine as of mid-March, according IOM.Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.The UN children's agency UNICEF said in late March that more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million children had been displaced -- 2.5 million internally and two million abroad. Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR.

April 04, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine.The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.It also ordered the Russian foreign ministry and other bodies to decide on introducing personal entry restrictions on "foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens or its legal entities."

April 04, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Angela Merkel defends 2008 decision to block Ukraine from NATO

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday defended her 2008 decision to block Ukraine from immediately joining NATO, rejecting President Volodymyr Zelensky's criticism as Russia's invasion clouds her 16-year legacy.Zelensky in a night-late address had described as a "miscalculation" a Franco-German-led decision at the NATO summit in Bucharest to not admit his country to the alliance despite a push from the United States."I invite Ms Merkel and Mr (Nicolas) Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years," he said, referring to the alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops that world powers have described as "war crimes".The Ukrainian president also accused the European leaders of seeking to appease Russia with their stance then.But Merkel in a short statement issued by her spokeswoman said she "stands by her decisions in relation to the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest"."In view of the atrocities uncovered in Bucha and other places in Ukraine, all efforts by the government and the international community to stand by Ukraine's side and to bring an end to Russia's barbarism and war against Ukraine have the former chancellor's full support," added the spokeswoman.Germany had deemed it too early for Ukraine to join NATO in 2008 because it found that the political conditions were not met at that point.Merkel, who retired from politics late last year after four consecutive terms in power, had once been hailed as the leader of the free world.But Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has exposed flaws in her legacy, with critics saying she left Germany and Europe vulnerable with her detente policy towards the Kremlin leader.Under particular scrutiny is Germany's reliance on Russian energy, which made up 36 percent of its gas imports in 2014 but which rose to 55 percent by the time of the February 24 invasion.The dependence on Russian power has left Berlin saying it is unable to follow a call by the US and other allies to impose a full energy embargo on Moscow.

April 04, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | More Ukrainians move west as Russia turns focus to Donbas

Hundreds wait for a train to take them west out of the path of the Russian advance at the station in Kramatorsk, the de facto capital of Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas."It's been like this since the end of last week. Almost 2,000 people a day are boarding trains west for Lviv or elsewhere," says Nasir, a humanitarian volunteer helping with the operation."It used to be two trains a day. Now it's four," he adds."The situation is bad. Lots of people have already left. The men are staying, our families are leaving," says Andriy, whose wife and two children are taking shelter from the rain under the awning of a fast-food hut with their bags at their feet.Sofia, his teenage daughter standing around with three friends also making their way west, admits she is "a bit sad" to be leaving."I'm sending my children to the west like everyone else, to my brother-in-law's village" away from the frontline, says Andriy, holding on to his youngest child's hand.

April 04, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine war: All 21 students from Goa have returned, pursuing studies online, says NRI commissioner

All 21 students from Goa who were stranded in Ukraine amid the war there have returned to the coastal state and are currently pursuing their educational courses online, the state's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said on Monday. They were studying medicine in different colleges there and the Goa NRI Commission is in touch with each of them here, Sawaikar told PTI. These students have been given the support they required, he added.