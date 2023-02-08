 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rescuers dig through rubble as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 7,800

Reuters
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. One U.N. official said thousands of children may have died.

Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete. Image Credits: Reuters

The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. But residents in several damaged Turkish cities voiced anger and despair at what they said was a slow and inadequate response from the authorities to the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1999.

"There is not even a single person here. We are under the snow, without a home, without anything," said Murat Alinak, whose home in Malatya had collapsed and whose relatives are missing. "What shall I do, where can I go?"