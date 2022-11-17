 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republicans win control of the US House with narrow margin

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

Republicans won control of the US House by a far narrower margin than predicted following their failure to retake the Senate, a disappointing finish for a party that had counted on a decisive midterm election performance as groundwork for the 2024 presidential race.

More than a week after Election Day, the party finally gained the minimum 218 seats needed to control the chamber, the Associated Press reported Wednesday, when incumbent GOP Representative Mike Garcia defeated Democrat Christy Smith in California. Eleven races still remain undecided.

Despite concerns about President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and the prospects of a recession, voters delivered a split verdict over who was to blame and how much weight to put on issues such as abortion rights and election deniers’ threats to democracy.

Biden, on his way back to Washington from the G-20 summit in Indonesia, said he would work with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. “I congratulate Leader McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” the president said in a statement.

McCarthy cheered the results, tweeting: “Republicans have officially flipped the People’s House! Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”