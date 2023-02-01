Renault, Nissan boards set to meet to greenlight alliance revamp

Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co.’s boards will meet in the coming days to vote on a landmark deal that’s set to reshape their troubled two-decade alliance, according to people familiar with the situation.

Renault directors are gathering Sunday followed by Nissan’s board early on Monday, Feb. 6, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that hasn’t been made public. Both boards are expected to greenlight the plans, according to the people.

Renault and Nissan this week outlined their in-principle agreement on a deal to rebalance cross-capital ties and cooperation on future projects with a goal of resetting their alliance that also includes junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The votes will come shortly before executives from the three companies hold a media conference in London Feb. 6 to share more about their plans, with final details on timing and venue to be ironed out, the people said.

A Nissan spokeswoman said the company didn’t have further comment beyond this week’s release. A spokesman for Renault declined to comment.

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders why Budget is such a big deal in India The deal will see Renault reduce its stake in Nissan from 43% to 15%, a rebalancing of lopsided capital ties that fomented resentment at the Japanese automaker for years. Nissan is also set to invest in Renault’s electric-vehicle and software business Ampere, which the French carmaker wants to list in a Paris initial public offering later this year. The companies are betting that the revised alliance will help them better tackle major challenges that are reshaping the automotive industry, including a costly shift to electrification and the rise of automation. There are likely to be no details released at the Feb. 6 press conference on the size of the stake Nissan will take in Ampere nor on how much it’s willing to invest in the business, according to the people familiar. Renault aims for an IPO of Ampere in the second half of the year, depending on market conditions, the people said. It’s targeting a valuation of roughly €10 billion ($10.8 billion), Bloomberg has reported. Negotiations risked collapsing late last year due to intellectual property concerns on common technology Renault wants to share with other parties, as well as on Ampere’s valuation. Nissan’s independent directors endorsed Renault’s proposals after a drawn-out meeting on Jan. 16. They reviewed the contracts once more in detail on Tuesday, and are expected to vote in favor of the plan, the people said. Royalties will be paid to Nissan for shared technology as part of a solution to the IP issues, the people said. Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to move forward via collaboration on specific projects encompassing vehicles and technologies in India, South America and Europe, the alliance confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

Bloomberg