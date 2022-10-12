 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

Associated Press
Oct 12, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

The U.S. has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Europe #gas crisis #gas leakage #Nord Stream #Russia
first published: Oct 12, 2022 04:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.