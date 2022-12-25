 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to become Nepal's next Prime Minister with support from Oli-led CPN-UML

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

A crucial meeting of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli-led opposition CPN-UML, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and other smaller parties agreed to form a government under the leadership of Prachanda.

Nepal (Reuters)

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, opposition CPN-UML and other smaller parties extended their support to CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda", who is now set to become the next Prime Minister of Nepal.

A crucial meeting of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli-led opposition CPN-UML, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and other smaller parties agreed to form a government under the leadership of Prachanda.

The CPN-UML, CPN-MC and other parties are set to stake a claim for Prachanda's premiership at the President's Office Sheetalniwas with the signature of 165 lawmakers under Article 76 (2) of the Constitution, General Secretary of CPN-MC Deb Gurung said.

Gurung said that an agreement letter is being prepared to submit to the president.

The meeting was attended by Oli, Prachanda, RSP president Ravi Lamichhane, Rastriya Prajatantra Party chief Rajendra Lingden, Janata Samanwadi Party president Ashok Rai among others at Olis residence Balkot.

There has been an understanding between Prachanda and Oli to lead the government on rotation basis and Oli agreed to make Prachanda Prime Minister at the first chance as per his demand.