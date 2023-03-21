 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Protests over Japanese war atrocities during the last century threaten thaw in Japan-Korea ties

Pranay Sharma
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Given the wide-scale protests in South Korea over an apology from Japan for the treatment of Korean people from 1910 to 1945, a new government in Seoul could overturn President Yoon’s decision to resume cooperation.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File image)

Amid the hype over the recent diplomatic breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations, a large number of people have taken to the streets to protest over attempts to paper over the two countries’ war history, especially on forced labour and the ‘comfort women’.

Yoon Suk Yeol became the first South Korean President to visit Japan in 12 years for a fence-mending meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

Mutual visits at the highest political level between the two countries had stopped over trade disputes and other issues, especially the treatment of Korean people when Japan occupied the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The two leaders decided to resume their cooperation on trade, security and defence while improving their overall relations after their meeting.
But there were protests in Tokyo and Seoul as talks were on between the two leaders.