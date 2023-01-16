 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Prominent Nepalese journalist among those killed in Pokhara plane crash

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

The deadly crash, which took place on Sunday, was Nepal's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Prominent Nepali journalist Tribhuvan Poudyal was among the 68 passengers who were killed when a Yeti Airlines aircraft, with 72 on board crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara.

The deadly crash, which took place on Sunday, was Nepal's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Poudyal, 37, was a central executive member of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ), an umbrella organisation of journalists in Nepal.

His body has been identified.

The FNJ, in a statement, expressed condolence over his sad demise.

"His death has caused irreparable damage to the Nepalese journalist fraternity," the statement said.