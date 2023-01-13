 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

President Joe Biden does not know what is in the classified documents found at his place: White House

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as a Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC and the Bidens' personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

President Joe Biden takes classified documents and information "very seriously" and does not know what is in the secret papers found at the garage of his personal residence and private office, the White House has said, as it defended him amid a furor over the discovery.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as a Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC and the Bidens' personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

"It is important for the American people to know that the President has said he takes classified documents and information very seriously," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday.

"This is something, as you all know, that he will not shy away from saying and has continued to say this week. And again, he was surprised that these records have been found," she said.

Biden's aides found classified records, likely dating from his time as vice president 2009 to 2016, at his Wilmington home garage and at an office he used at a Washington-based think tank that bears his name.

"He does not know what's in them and his team, once they identified that these documents were there, they immediately reached out to the archives of the Department of Justice and did the right thing by turning that over," she said.