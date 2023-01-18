 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr sees Philippine economy growing around 7% this year

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The Southeast Asian country, which will announce its 2022 economic performance on Jan. 26, also expects last year's gross domestic product growth to be faster than the 6.5%-7.5% target.

(Representative Image)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expects the domestic economy to grow around 7% this year, saying strong fundamentals, prudent fiscal management and reforms in key sectors will cushion against risks from a potential global recession.

"Our strong macroeconomic fundamentals, fiscal discipline, structural reforms and liberalisation of key sectors instituted over the years have enabled us to withstand the negative shocks caused by the pandemic and succeeding economic downturns and map a route toward a strong recovery," Marcos was quoted as saying in a statement his office issued on Wednesday.

Marcos was in Davos, Switzerland this week for the World Economic Forum, accompanied by his economic team and several Philippine business executives. There he met with potential investors to seek support for his infrastructure development programme.

Pent-up domestic demand following the removal of pandemic restrictions propped up economic growth last year and will continue supporting consumer spending this year, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said on Jan. 10.

"Our actual projection is 6.5 (percent for 2023) but there are signs that we might be able to surpass that," Marcos said in Davos, where he also presented his proposed sovereign wealth fund to potential investors.