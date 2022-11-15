LIVE Updates: Report names PepsiCo as worst plastic polluter in India in 2022

Business and Politics Live Updates: According to the 2022 Brand Audit by Break Free From Plastic, the most common plastic products found in India were food packaging, household products and other packaging materials.
November 15, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
Report names PepsiCo as worst plastic polluter in India in 2022
November 15, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
UK Sep unemployment rate at 3.6% Vs 3.5% (MoM) Vs estimate of 3.6%
November 15, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
RBI shortlists five banks to work on its digital currency pilot project
November 15, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
Presence of Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report
November 15, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
India's state wheat stock halves from a year ago
November 15, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
North Korea sees more use of cell phones, WiFi networks: US researchers
November 15, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
LinkedIn plans no layoffs but hiring freeze across the company
November 15, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
Shraddha murder case | Accused Aftab Poonawala brought to the jungle where he allegedly disposed off parts of Shraddha's body
November 15, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi and PM of Netherlands Mark Rutte interact during the G20 Summit in Bali
November 15, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali
November 15, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM Modi at G-20 summit
November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Ukraine's president delivers address to G20 leaders
November 15, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Volodymyr Zelensky said
November 15, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition: PM Narendra Modi at G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia
November 15, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
G20 Summit 2022: 'Will Review India's Bilateral Relations': PM Modi
November 15, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
'We must end the war': Indonesia president Widodo tells G20
November 15, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' is G20 Bali Summit's theme
November 15, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief discussion at the start of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia with French President Emmanuel Macron
November 15, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Justin Trudeau to meet PM Modi, wants close economic ties with India
November 15, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro to skip G20 summit
November 15, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian community after arriving at Bali for the G20 summit
November 15, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
November 15, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST