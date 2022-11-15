 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE Updates: Report names PepsiCo as worst plastic polluter in India in 2022

Nov 15, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: According to the 2022 Brand Audit by Break Free From Plastic, the most common plastic products found in India were food packaging, household products and other packaging materials.

November 15, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

November 15, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

UK Sep unemployment rate at 3.6% Vs 3.5% (MoM) Vs estimate of 3.6%

November 15, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

RBI shortlists five banks to work on its digital currency pilot project

November 15, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Presence of Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report

November 15, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

US Midterm Elections 2022

November 15, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

India's state wheat stock halves from a year ago

November 15, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

North Korea sees more use of cell phones, WiFi networks: US researchers

November 15, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

LinkedIn plans no layoffs but hiring freeze across the company

November 15, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Shraddha murder case | Accused Aftab Poonawala brought to the jungle where he allegedly disposed off parts of Shraddha's body

November 15, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi and PM of Netherlands Mark Rutte interact during the G20 Summit in Bali