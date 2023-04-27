 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peter Thiel doesn't plan to give money to 2024 candidates

Bloomberg
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Peter Thiel was a prominent backer of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and helped bankroll the 2022 Senate campaigns of Republican JD Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona.

Billionaire technology investor Peter Thiel has no plans to donate to candidates running for office in 2024, according to a person familiar with his thinking, citing frustration over the Republican party’s preoccupation with culture war issues. The decision to sit on the sidelines is Thiel’s latest step away from politics after a long and ambivalent history as a major donor.

Thiel was a prominent backer of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and helped bankroll the 2022 Senate campaigns of Republican JD Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona. After Vance’s victory in the primary, Thiel said he planned to wind down his involvement in the 2022 election and would not be backing other candidates.

Reuters earlier reported new of Thiel’s decision to sit out the 2024 race.

The person familiar with Thiel’s decision-making said that he thought Republicans were too focused on restricting access to abortion and hot-button issues like transgender bathrooms rather than economic issues like keeping the US competitive with China and bolstering American innovation.