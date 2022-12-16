 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president

Associated Press
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

The judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a police state as it struggles to calm violent protests that have led to at least 14 deaths. The Ministry of Health reported 40 people were hospitalized for injuries suffered during the civil unrest.

(Image: AFP)

A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him.

The judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a police state as it struggles to calm violent protests that have led to at least 14 deaths. The Ministry of Health reported 40 people were hospitalized for injuries suffered during the civil unrest.

The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of a third impeachment vote. The latest political crisis has only deepened the instability gripping the country, which has had six presidents in as many years.

Judge Cesar San Martin Castro’s ruling came days after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that keeps Peru’s presidents from facing criminal charges.

Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday’s virtual hearing, arguing it lacked “minimum guarantees.” He was represented by a public defender, who said the judge’s decision will be appealed.

Peru’s Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said in court Thursday that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison for the rebellion charge.