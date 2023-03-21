 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Partygate scandal: Boris Johnson admits he misled UK Parliament, but in 'good faith'

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

(Boris Johnson - File Image)

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson's written defence in response to an influential parliamentary committee was published on Tuesday and in it he accepts that he misled Parliament over the partygate scandal of COVID lockdown law-breaching parties at Downing Street, but did so in 'good faith'.

Johnson is due to give oral evidence to the House of Commons Privileges Committee this week and made written submissions ahead of that, in which he criticises the panel for going "significantly beyond its terms of reference".

The 58-year-old backbench Tory MP also tries to discredit the cross-party committee's interim report, describing it as "highly partisan".

"I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed completely at No. 10," reads his evidence.