OpenAI's ChatGPT blocked in Italy: Privacy watchdog

AFP
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

The decision "with immediate effect" will result in "the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian user data vis-a-vis OpenAI", the Italian Data Protection Authority said.

Italian Data Protection Authority said that on March 20, the app experienced a data breach involving user conversations and payment information.

Italy's privacy watchdog said Friday it had blocked the controversial robot ChatGPT, saying the artificial intelligence app did not respect user data and could not verify users' age.

The agency has launched an investigation.

ChatGPT, created by US startup OpenAI and backed by Microsoft, can answer difficult questions clearly, write code, sonnets, or essays -- even passing difficult exams for students.