One year of Ukraine war: How West’s double standards, booming trade with India help Russia dodge sanctions

Mohammed Uzair Shaikh
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

Russia has not only shored up its revenue by increasing the crude sale to New Delhi -- though at a heavily discounted price -- it is also finding an indirect supply route to the West via the fuel processed by India, analysts say.

A year ago, Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine, describing it as a pre-emptive strike against the latter's bid to join the NATO military alliance. In response, the West slapped thousands of crippling sanctions against Moscow, targeting its political class, state-owned assets and business honchos or oligarchs.

The sanctions, which are backed by over 30 countries including the US, the UK, EU member states, Canada, Australia and others, resulted in a price cap on Russian crude exports, freezing of Russian Central Bank's overseas funds and removed the country's access to SWIFT global financial transactions system.

The sanctions have since kept multiplying, with the count crossing 11,800 this month, as tracked by Washington-based think-tank The Atlantic Council. However, they have failed to severely dent the Russian economy so far.