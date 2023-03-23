 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea fires 4 cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

The military initially reported "multiple missiles" without elaborating; South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup told parliament on Thursday that there were four.

North Korea fired four cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday as its rivals South Korea and the United States held joint military exercises, the South Korean military said.

Lee added that North Korea appears to have made "substantial progress" in miniaturising nuclear warheads to fit tactical guided weapons systems.

"I don't see that they are ready yet to mount on what North Korea has recently called tactical guided weapons, but we're looking into the possibilities with the U.S.," he said.