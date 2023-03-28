 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New protests against Emmanuel Macron and his pension bill amid warnings of violence

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to delay retirement age by two years to 64 had been largely peaceful so far.

France faces a new nationwide day of strikes and protests on Tuesday after some of the country's worst street violence in years marred rallies over the past week.

But anger has mounted since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote mid-March, with polls showing that Macron's perceived disdain for voters, as well as footage of police violence, made things worse.

In the last nationwide day of protests on Thursday, "Black Bloc" anarchists smashed shop windows, demolished bus stops and ransacked a McDonald's restaurant in Paris, with similar violence in other cities.