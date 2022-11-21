 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

New irritant looms in Sino-US relations as Harris plans visit to island near disputed chain

Pranay Sharma
Nov 21, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Harris’s visit to Palawan Island on the edge of the South China Sea may revive strains the two countries are trying to resolve to put relations back on an even keel.

Kamala Harris (Image: AFP)

After his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit on November 14, US President Joe Biden expressed confidence that Taiwan faces no immediate threat from Beijing.

But a new front may be opening with China when US vice President Kamala Harris visits an island on the edge of the South China Sea and near the disputed Spratly islands during her official trip to the Philippines on November 22.

She will be the highest-ranking US official to visit Palawan Island, near the Spratly islands.

China has dredged land out of the sea floor to strengthen its claim to the area, known for its rich oil and gas reserves.

But China has prevented the Philippines from carrying out any activities in the area where the disputed island chain is located.

A visit by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August had thrown Sino-American relations into a tailspin.