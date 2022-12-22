Messi on 1,000-peso bill: Argentina central bank officials propose 'jokingly'

After the glorious FIFA World Cup win, several media reports have claimed that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has proposed putting Lionel Messi’s picture on their 1,000 peso banknote.

As reported by financial daily El Financiero, the proposals have been made in jest by central bank officials.

As per Daily Mail, the newspaper claimed in the report that the proposal have been made to mark Messi-led squad's 4-2 win over France in the penalty shootout, in the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 final on December 18.

It is also being reported that the central bank officials started working on ideas even before the final in Qatar. However, the report also states that the proposal about putting Messi on the banknote was made "jokingly".

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine central bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors, and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” the report said.

Mockup images of the note surfaced on Twitter