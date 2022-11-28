 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Major news outlets urge US to drop its charges against Julian Assange

Nov 28, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST

In a joint open letter, the Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País said the prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act “sets a dangerous precedent” that threatened to undermine the First Amendment and the freedom of the press.

The New York Times and four European news organizations called on the U.S. government on Monday to drop its charges against Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, for obtaining and publishing classified diplomatic and military secrets.

“Obtaining and disclosing sensitive information when necessary in the public interest is a core part of the daily work of journalists,” the letter said. “If that work is criminalized, our public discourse and our democracies are made significantly weaker.”

Assange, who has been fighting extradition from Britain since his arrest there in 2019, is also accused of participating in a hacking-related conspiracy. The letter notably did not urge the Justice Department to drop that aspect of the case, although it said that “some of us are concerned” about it, too.

Each of the five organizations had worked with Assange in 2010 and 2011, during the events at the heart of the criminal case. WikiLeaks, which obtained leaked archives of classified American diplomatic cables and military files, gave early access to the troves to traditional news outlets, which published articles about notable revelations.

A spokesperson for the Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha, said the company’s publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, in consultation with the legal department, decided to sign the letter. The newsroom was not involved, she said.