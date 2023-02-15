 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lufthansa reports widespread flight cancellations due to IT systems glitch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Photos and videos from several airports across Germany showed chaos with thousands of stranded passengers waiting to be checked in.

Lufthansa fleet (Image: Reuters)

German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG on February 15 reported widespread cancellations and grounding of its group flights, due to a glitch in the airline's computer systems.

"There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson was reported as saying. The company said is investigating the matter and is taking measures towards resolving the issue at the earliest.

By the time preliminary reports had emerged, it was not clear whether Lufthansa flights were already airborne were also directed to land.

