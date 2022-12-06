 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latvia cancels licence of exiled Russian television station TV Rain

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Latvia has cancelled the licence of Russian independent television station TV Rain after the company was branded a threat to national security, the state broadcasting regulator said on Tuesday.

The liberal-leaning TV Rain, or Dozhd, shifted to broadcasting from Latvia and other countries in July, after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the station has courted controversy recently and was fined 10,000 euros ($10,500) by the regulator on Friday for displaying a map of Russia which included occupied Crimea and for calling Russian troops in Ukraine "our army".

The regulator chairman Ivars Abolins told reporters on Tuesday that Latvia's counterintelligence and internal security service had informed his office that the station represented a threat to the security of the European Union member state.

"Everyone must follow Latvian laws and respect them," he said, adding that the broadcasts would cease on Thursday.

TV Rain said it programmes could still be seen on YouTube. "We continue to work and we consider all accusations against us to be unfair and absurd," the station said on Twitter.